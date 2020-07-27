Mosques being given solar system according to need, capacity: KP PA told

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Shoukat Yousafzai Monday informed provincial assembly solar system has been installed in KP mosques following criteria of need and capacity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Shoukat Yousafzai Monday informed provincial assembly solar system has been installed in KP mosques following criteria of need and capacity.

He was responding to a question of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) MPA, Humaira Khatoon who inquired about the number of mosques and seminaries being provided solar system during last five years. She said that mosques situated in areas of opposition members were ignored.

Provincial Labor minister said that solar system is a need of all the mosques situated in KP but criteria of need, capacity and number of worshipers was considered while installing solar system. He said that solar system of the same kind would be installed in mosques.

Inayat Ullah Khan of MMA and Mian Nisar Gul said that mosques situated in their Constituencies of opposition members are not part of the list of mosques provided solar system. Sardar Hussain Babak of Awami National Party (ANP) also expressed his concern about mosques that are provided solar system.

Bahadur Khan of ANP questioned about changing name of a school and afterwards closure of educational activities in the institution.

Education Minster, Akbar Ayub told the house that changing name of any school named after a personality is not a good precedent adding an impartial committee would be constituted to dig out facts.

He told that school would be opened before next session.

Waqar Khan of ANP inquired about the number of registered universities in KP and funds being allocated to them during last five years.

Khusdil Khan of ANP said that Director has not been appointed in Higher education Commission despite a period of six months.

Mian Nisar Gul of MMA said that Khushal Khan Khattak varsity has not its own building and government should take result oriented steps in this connection.

Sardar Yousaf of PMLN said Hazara University that was damaged in earthquake was not given any grant. He said that students are also facing accommodation problems as university is without any hostel.

CM Advisor for Higher Education, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman assurd that steps would be to taken resolve issues of Hazara University and concerned MPA would be contacted to address problems in Khushal Khan Khattak University.

He said that universities have given powers to decide their matters and opposition would be consulted to amend University Act aiming improved functioning of varsities.