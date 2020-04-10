UrduPoint.com
Mosques Closed For Jumma Prayer In Peshawar; Ulemas Urge Masses To Offer Prayer At Home

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration in continuation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government orders Friday imposed ban on Jumma congregation at all mosques in the provincial capital.

The district government through Ulemas of different sects appealed people to cooperate with the government in this hour of natural calamity and offer prayer at home to avoid spread of infectious corona disease.

The district administration notified that only four to five persons including Imam Masjid and workers of the mosques would be allowed to offer Jumma Prayer at mosque.

Meanwhile University of Peshawar in a meeting held here with convener Mosques' Administration Committee Professor Dr Mohammad Abid in the chair also notified closure of mosques within the campus for Jumma prayer.

The committee comprising Professor Rashad Ahmed of Sheikh Zayad Islamic Centres, Chairman Islamiyat department Dr Salim, Dir Mursil of Chairman Serat department, Registrar Professor Dr Yorid Ehsan Zia, Dr Ahmed Saeed Arabic department and Imams of 13 mosques of the University decided to keep the mosques closed for Jumma prayer.

The committee in consultation with Ulemas noted that people could make arrangement for Jumma congregation at home with minimum availability of three persons mandatory for communal Jumma prayer and in such a situation Imam could read out Jumma sermon.

It however advised people to ensure minimum safe distance of 4 feet among Namazis. They also urged masses to pay Namaz-e-Toba at home and pray Allah Almighty to keep us protected from the havoc of corona pandemic.

