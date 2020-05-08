Mosques, hospitals washed away with chlorine-mixed water

Rescue 1122 in collaboration with waste management company Friday launched disinfection drive at all grand mosques and hospitals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 in collaboration with waste management company Friday launched disinfection drive at all grand mosques and hospitals.

The campaign was initiated on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak.

During the disinfection drive, courtyards and parking places of mosques and hospitals were particularly washed away with chlorine-mixed water to remove suspected germs.

Cardiology Institute, Fatima Hospital, Clock Tower library, Police Lines, Motorway Police Office, Altaf Town, Noori Grand Mosque, Abdail Mosque, Mumtazabad Mosque and other main mosques of the city were cleaned through antiseptic water.