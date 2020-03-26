Mosques not being closed, worshippers to keep their number minimum: Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday said mosques in the country would not be closed, however, the worshippers would have to keep their number in Jamaat (group) prayers to the minimum level to curb the spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday said mosques in the country would not be closed, however, the worshippers would have to keep their number in Jamaat (group) prayers to the minimum level to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Talking to the media flanked by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, he said it was agreed in the meeting held at the presidency that children and faithful of over 50 years age, besides the sick ones, should be barred from offering daily and Friday prayers in the mosques.

He said the recitation of Holy Quran, Azaan, Zikar and prayers would continue in the mosques.

He said various religious decrees had already been issued for halting large gatherings in the mosques as islam stresses on protecting the lives of the worshippers.

Quoting a Hadith, he said Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) had allowed Muslims to offer prayers at home during heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Various mosques and shrines, including Masjid e Aqsa, the shrine of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and other sacred religious places had already been closed to avoid coronavirus spread, he added.

He said the Ulema authorised President Dr Arif Alvi to take precautionary measures and necessary decisions to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The meeting urged the Ulema to teach people about the negative impacts of the spread of coronavirus. The people should confine themselves to their homes and offer prayers at home as a precautionary measure to save themselves from the deadly virus.

He lauded the Ulema for extending their cooperation by announcing holidays for the seminary students and postponing their examinations, and disbanding large gatherings and other functions.

Regarding the Hajj 2020, he said the Saudi Arabian government had asked Pakistan not to ink final agreements regarding transport, catering etc till the situation was cleared.