Mosques, streets illuminate as nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Pakistanis on Saturday celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) with religious fervor and devotion, as mosques, streets, and public spaces across the country were adorned with colorful lights, green flags, and buntings.

According to a private news channel, special prayers, Seerat conferences, and processions were held to mark the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The air resonated with naats and Quranic recitations, while citizens participated in large numbers to pay tribute.

Markets and neighborhoods glowed with festive lighting, and vendors displayed stalls offering badges, banners, and flags to mark the occasion. Community events, including food distribution and gatherings, were also organized nationwide.

Federal and provincial governments had made special arrangements to ensure peaceful and smooth observance of the occasion, with security and facilitation measures in place for devotees.