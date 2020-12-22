UrduPoint.com
Mosques To Have Complaint Cells In Sheikhupura

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Mosques to have complaint cells in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia said on Tuesday the district administration would set up Masjid complaint cells in various mosques of the district to resolve the problems of people within 24 hours.

Addressing the district peace committee meeting in his office, he said, in the 1st Phase, complaint cells would be set up in Jamia Masjid Khawalana Chowk, Markazi Imambargah, Masjid-e-Aqsa Jandiala road, Jamia Tauhidia, Jamia Masjid Landa Market and others.

He said, prayer leaders would be focal persons of their respective mosque.

He said boxes would be placed in mosques where people could drop their applications for the redressal of their complaints.

In Jamia Mosque, Deputy Commissioner, DPO and other officers along with prayer leader would review applications after every Jumma prayer and the problems of people would be resolved under one-window system. He said the programme would be launched within a next few days.

The programme would be extended to all tehsils of the district within few days, he added.

Assistant commissioner Sharjeel Shahid Gujjar, Members district peace committee Hafiz Ashraf Tahir, Hafiz Ashfaq Gujjar, Syed Raza Babar and other ulema attended the meeting.

