Mosques Will Not Be Closed Today: Minister For Religious Affairs

Fri 27th March 2020

Mosques will not be closed today: Minister for Religious Affairs

The government advises worshipers to adopt precautionary measures against Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2020) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that mosques in the country would not be closed here on Friday.

The worshippers, however, would have to keep their number at minimum level in congregation prayers as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus.

Briefing the media after a video conference of Ulema chaired by President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, he said it was agreed in the meeting that children and faithful of over 50 years age, besides the sick ones, should be barred from offering daily and Friday prayers in the mosques.

He said various religious decrees have already been issued for halting large gatherings in the mosques as islam stresses on protecting the lives of the worshippers.

The Minister said the Ulema authorized President Dr. Arif Alvi to take precautionary measures and necessary decisions to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The meeting urged the Ulema to inform people about the negative impacts of the spread of coronavirus.

Regarding the Hajj arrangements this year, the Minister said the Saudi Arabian government has asked Pakistan not to ink final agreements regarding transport, catering with the concerned companies till the situation regarding coronavirus is cleared.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said Ulema have assured their cooperation to government in its efforts to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

More Stories From Pakistan

