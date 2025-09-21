Mosquito Infestation Threatens Flood Victims, Citizen Appeal Urgent Action
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Flood-hit families living in relief camps near inundated areas voiced serious concern over
the growing presence of mosquitoes, urging the government and NGOs to take immediate
steps to protect them from possible disease outbreaks.
Residents of camps set up at Dua Chowk, Motorway Interchange, and various educational
institutes appealed for rapid supply of mosquito nets and repellents. They warned that stagnant
water in and around the affected areas had become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, posing
a major health risk.
During his recent visit to flood-affected areas, Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said
that some of his friends had pledged to donate a huge quantity of mosquito nets to support
the relief efforts.
Citizens called for swift distribution of nets and the launch of a fumigation campaign to contain
the spread of mosquitoes.
Meanwhile, the district administration has initiated anti-mosquito spray drives in Multan
Sadr and other localities where water has recently receded. Officials stated that teams
were working round-the-clock to minimize the threat of malaria and dengue.
Flood victims, however, stressed that fumigation drives should be intensified in and around
relief camps to ensure the safety of thousands of displaced people.
Recent Stories
Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair
'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India
UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day
TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025
Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead
Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region, reviews ADNOC’s strate ..
UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World Championship for Juniors in Rom ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mosquito infestation threatens flood victims, citizen appeal urgent action2 minutes ago
-
15 criminals netted2 minutes ago
-
PPP Secretary Information emphasizes harmony, understanding, compassion amongst nations on Internat ..12 minutes ago
-
When seconds count: Why every citizen must be disaster-ready22 minutes ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers22 minutes ago
-
Floods trigger surge in fungal skin infections, expert calls for increased public awareness22 minutes ago
-
SSUET organizes Mehfil-e-Milad to celebrate birth of Holy Prophet (PBUH)22 minutes ago
-
Triple Crisis: submerged fields, soaring prices, starving livestock leave farmers helpless22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to establish first-ever Buddhist Cultural and Information Center at Lok Virsa52 minutes ago
-
"Queen of Melody" Noor Jehan remembered on her 99th birth anniversary1 hour ago
-
NDMA dispatches 1,000 more tents to Khanewal, total reaches 36,0001 hour ago
-
FC holds grand peace Jirga in Bajaur1 hour ago