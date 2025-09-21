Open Menu

Mosquito Infestation Threatens Flood Victims, Citizen Appeal Urgent Action

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 02:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Flood-hit families living in relief camps near inundated areas voiced serious concern over

the growing presence of mosquitoes, urging the government and NGOs to take immediate

steps to protect them from possible disease outbreaks.

Residents of camps set up at Dua Chowk, Motorway Interchange, and various educational

institutes appealed for rapid supply of mosquito nets and repellents. They warned that stagnant

water in and around the affected areas had become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, posing

a major health risk.

During his recent visit to flood-affected areas, Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said

that some of his friends had pledged to donate a huge quantity of mosquito nets to support

the relief efforts.

Citizens called for swift distribution of nets and the launch of a fumigation campaign to contain

the spread of mosquitoes.

Meanwhile, the district administration has initiated anti-mosquito spray drives in Multan

Sadr and other localities where water has recently receded. Officials stated that teams

were working round-the-clock to minimize the threat of malaria and dengue.

Flood victims, however, stressed that fumigation drives should be intensified in and around

relief camps to ensure the safety of thousands of displaced people.

