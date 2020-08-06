Mosquito-nets, anti-malaria,lieshmania medicines distributed

Directorate Health Merged Areas District KP on Thursday distributed mosquito nets, anti-malaria and leishmania medicines under Integrated Peshawar Vector Management Programme among people of Dogra Hospital Bara adjoining areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Directorate Health Merged Areas District KP on Thursday distributed mosquito nets, anti-malaria and leishmania medicines under Integrated Peshawar Vector Management Programme among people of Dogra Hospital Bara adjoining areas.

Programme Manager Dr Shaista and her team undertook visit to Dogra Hospital Bara and gathered information about such patients in the adjoining areas,says a press release.

Since these areas were vulnerable to Dengue,Malaria and Leishmania diseases,the director health services had issued directives to take measures to control those diseases.

In this regard,the team distributed mosquito nets,anti-malaria and anti-leishmania medicines among patients in this areas.

Surveillance and awareness campaign had already been completed and during the survey 56 leishmania patients and 126 malaria suspects were identified. The program manager said that these Leishmania cases were not new but these reported one year ago due incomplete course of treatment.

The team urged people to take precautionary measures and ensure timely and proper course of medication against those diseases.