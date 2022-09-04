Mosquito nets needed in flood hit areas

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The people of flood hit areas were in dire need of mosquito nets in order to protect themselves and their families from dengue, malaria and other diseases which are rising day by day as the people were spending their nights at roadsides.

The recent flood has not only destroyed a large number of houses but also caused loss to the people in terms of cattle and crops. After destruction of the houses, most of the families were living on roads while various have been accommodated at flood relief camps set up by the local governments.

It is worth mentioning here that the people of flood hit areas were under threat of different diseases despite the fact that the government and private NGOs have already set up various free medical camps for the people.

However, the people were in dire need of preventive measures to protect themselves and their families from the diseases rising day by day in flood hit areas. Keeping in view the expected threat of dengue and malaria, the people of flood hit areas must be given mosquito and dengue protective nets.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) Multan Children Complex Dr Mazhar Shah said that humid and hot weather could turn worst for the people living in adjacent areas of flood hit areas.

He appealed the government, NGOs and local philanthropists to donate mosquito and dengue protective nets to flood hit areas in order to prevent attack of dengue and malaria among the people.

He said that a large number of camps have been set up in the city for collection of donation for flood hit areas and urged the volunteers to mobilize people for donating mosquito nets for the people of flood affected areas. He said that the doctors were performing duties in the affected areas and said that everyone should the role in helping the deserving people.

On the other hand, dozens of trucks loaded with relief goods were being sent to flood hit areas by different organizations including the food items, cloths, blankets and other relief goods. The contribution was being collected by villagers also by making announcements through mosques, however, the appeal was also being made by the people for donation of dengue, mosquito nets for the people of flood hit areas.