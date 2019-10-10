Most accidents can be avoided by adopting road safety rules

(@imziishan)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) : Road Safety Seminar was held at Madrasah Jamia Mansoorah on Thursday by National Highway and Motorway Police Beat 31 Sakrand in order to provide awareness about road safety to students and teachers.

Chief Patrol Officer G.M. Baloch and Admin Officer Arbab Ali Zardari provided information on traffic laws and safe driving to students and teachers.

Speaking at the seminar, the motorway officers said the program aimed at preventing road accidents while driving and to provide awareness about helmet utilities, especially riding a motorcycle.

He said vehicle must be thoroughly inspected before starting the journey and use the vehicle in proper condition.

Motorcycle riders and car drivers must use helmets and seat belts respectively.

They said overtaking from the wrong side was strictly prohibited while vehicle shall be driven at fixed speed. They said that drivers should avoid intoxication during driving. Speakers said traffic laws must be followed to prevent accidents on the road. At the end of the seminar, the madrassa administration, teachers and students thanked the motorway police for providing important information related to road safety driving.