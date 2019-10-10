UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Accidents Can Be Avoided By Adopting Road Safety Rules

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:39 PM

Most accidents can be avoided by adopting road safety rules

Road Safety Seminar was held at Madrasah Jamia Mansoorah on Thursday by National Highway and Motorway Police Beat 31 Sakrand in order to provide awareness about road safety to students and teachers

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Road Safety Seminar was held at Madrasah Jamia Mansoorah on Thursday by National Highway and Motorway Police Beat 31 Sakrand in order to provide awareness about road safety to students and teachers.

Chief Patrol Officer G.M. Baloch and Admin Officer Arbab Ali Zardari provided information on traffic laws and safe driving to students and teachers.

Speaking at the seminar, the motorway officers said the program aimed at preventing road accidents while driving and to provide awareness about helmet utilities, especially riding a motorcycle.

He said vehicle must be thoroughly inspected before starting the journey and use the vehicle in proper condition.

Motorcycle riders and car drivers must use helmets and seat belts respectively.

They said overtaking from the wrong side was strictly prohibited while vehicle shall be driven at fixed speed. They said that drivers should avoid intoxication during driving. Speakers said traffic laws must be followed to prevent accidents on the road. At the end of the seminar, the madrassa administration, teachers and students thanked the motorway police for providing important information related to road safety driving.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Police Motorway Road Vehicle Car Traffic Sakrand From

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours GITEX 2019

25 minutes ago

Law on Donbas Special Status Will Not Stipulate Au ..

31 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi President discuss regiona ..

55 minutes ago

IGP Punjab orders for launching campaign to check ..

35 seconds ago

Steps being taken to eradicate corruption, terrori ..

39 seconds ago

National Assembly speaker condoles death of Faisal ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.