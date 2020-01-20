Most awaited Craft Bazaar on Feb 1

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:50 PM

Hangout has arranged the most awaited event "Craft Bazaar" for artisans to show their talent and art work on February 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Hangout has arranged the most awaited event "Craft Bazaar" for artisans to show their talent and art work on February 1.

The event is aimed to create a sense of beauty by craft persons and to explore nature of perception for pleasure and to generate strong emotions.

Artisans would present their talent and art work by placing different stalls, an organizer told APP here on Monday.

People are invited to witness amazing craft work and taste delicious cuisine to enjoy enjoy their weekend, he added.

