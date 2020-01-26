Most awaited event 'Craft Bazaar' to be held on Feb 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Hangout has arranged the most awaited event "Craft Bazaar" for artisans to show their talent and art work on February 1 next month.

The event is aimed at to create a sense of beauty by craft persons and to explore the nature of perception for pleasure and to generate strong emotions.

An organizer told APP here that different artisans will present their talent and art work by placing different stalls.

All are invited to witness amazing craft work and taste delicious cuisine food to enjoy the perfect way to end the week, he added.

\778