Most awaited pre-Ramazan sales on fashion brands attracting customers of all ages

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) As the month of Holy Ramazan approaching fast, Pakistani brands offering shopping experience better by providing customers with stylish and trendy clothes and giving them best discount offers in pre-Ramadan sales which makes shopping more fun and exciting.

The most awaited pre-Ramazan sales upto 50% are main attraction for citizens, where customers are witnessing new collection of renowned fashion designers and new collections with the latest fashion trends, said a report aired by a Private news channels.

High in quality fashion multi brands are seeing offering great discount offer, said a women citizen, adding, we are enjoying upto 50% off on entire clothing collections.

People have become more fashion forward because of great fashion exposure, not just in Pakistan but all around the world, said a youngster.

Fashion brand store has rapidly geared itself up to appease their fashion desires by putting up a fantastic, astonishing and attractive sale, said another female customers.

The new trends are there and whether you have a preference for modish ready-to-wear or customized clothes most suited to your physique, Fashion brand store has all that available to offer you at discounted prices, said an owner of brand shop.

Before and during holy month, mobile search is a particularly attractive chance for fashion brand houses to serve consumer needs, said an online seller.

Nothing is more exciting than wearing the best clothes during the holy moth of Ramazan without worrying about too many prices that are not in everyone’s budget, but brands discount offers are making sure that we rock in style with the best discounts.

These brand shops also running social media campaigns which encouraging customers to share their experiences and traditions, said a shopkeeper.

The special occasions have become a prime opportunity for brands and marketers to execute influence marketing campaigns on social media since last couple of years and customers through year await for these offers to enjoy the brand quality clothes, said a young lady.