Most beneficial route to be adopted in Buner-Katlang section of Swat Motorway: SACM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) for Works and Communication, Riaz Khan Friday said that consultants had prepared five different route options from Mardan to Buner in Swat Motorway however the most feasible route would be adopted to benefit maxim number of local people.

He was presiding over a feasibility meeting of 29 kilometer Buner-Katlang section of Swat Motorway here.

The meeting discussed in detail the most feasible option while the deputed consultants briefed the meeting on five different route options for the section. Riaz Khan also presented special suggestions to the consultants that would be evaluated from different angles.

Secretary Communication and Works, Ejaz Hussain AnsaRI, MD KP Highways Authority, Aamir Nadeem and officials concerned were present in the meeting.

The meeting was told that this section of Swat Motorway would greatly benefit the local population besides promoting trade, tourism and economic activities.

The meeting was told that the time consumption of 55 minutes from Sarai Baba to Katlang would be reduced three times after construction of this section.

Riaz Khan said the route besides the people of Buner district would also provide hassle free commuting facilities to the people of other districts.