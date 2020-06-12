MoST' Certification Incentive Programme to support SMEs

Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) through its `Certification Incentive Programme', supported Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for compliance of internationally recognized standards through approving 242 applicants firms for award of Incentive Grant

According to the Annual Development Plan, as many as 242 applicants firms were selected out of total 486 applicants from various SMEs across country for the award of Incentive Grant against various Certification Schemes.

Under same initiative, training programmes for capacity building of SMEs personnel and Ministry of Science and Technology and its organizations were designed in consultation with the Chambers of Commerce and Industries, sector specific Trade Associations, SMEs and other stakeholders.

The training programme has been outsourced through open bidding. The hired firm conducts 2-Day (non-examination based) training courses against 19 certification standards and 5-Day (examination based) lead auditor courses against 08 certifications/ accreditation Standards.

In line with the government manifesto regarding strengthening of SMEs, awareness among SMEs for adoption of certification systems to help for improving their performance and productivity would continue to be done under Certification Incentive Programme.

Under the scheme, more awareness seminars in Association with local Chambers of Commerce and Industry will be arranged throughout the country, as and when required in order to maximize the receiving number of applications by SMEs for grant of Incentive Award.