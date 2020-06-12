UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoST' Certification Incentive Programme To Support SMEs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:48 PM

MoST' Certification Incentive Programme to support SMEs

Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) through its `Certification Incentive Programme', supported Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for compliance of internationally recognized standards through approving 242 applicants firms for award of Incentive Grant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) through its `Certification Incentive Programme', supported Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for compliance of internationally recognized standards through approving 242 applicants firms for award of Incentive Grant.

According to the Annual Development Plan, as many as 242 applicants firms were selected out of total 486 applicants from various SMEs across country for the award of Incentive Grant against various Certification Schemes.

Under same initiative, training programmes for capacity building of SMEs personnel and Ministry of Science and Technology and its organizations were designed in consultation with the Chambers of Commerce and Industries, sector specific Trade Associations, SMEs and other stakeholders.

The training programme has been outsourced through open bidding. The hired firm conducts 2-Day (non-examination based) training courses against 19 certification standards and 5-Day (examination based) lead auditor courses against 08 certifications/ accreditation Standards.

In line with the government manifesto regarding strengthening of SMEs, awareness among SMEs for adoption of certification systems to help for improving their performance and productivity would continue to be done under Certification Incentive Programme.

Under the scheme, more awareness seminars in Association with local Chambers of Commerce and Industry will be arranged throughout the country, as and when required in order to maximize the receiving number of applications by SMEs for grant of Incentive Award.

Related Topics

Technology Chambers Of Commerce Same Lead From Government Industry

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.