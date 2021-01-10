UrduPoint.com
MoST Considers Introducing Strong Data Protection Law

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said his ministry was considering introducing a strong data protection law to protect citizens' privacy.

Responding to the WhatsApp Privacy Policy allowing data sharing of consumers sensitive information, the federal minister stated that instead of adopting a unilateral approach, such policy changes should have been made after wider consultation.

It is pertinent to mention here that WhatsApp started rolling out its app-update notifications earlier this week claiming there had been a change in its Terms of Services and Privacy Policy.

The users were informed that the application was going to be handling their data rather differently owing to its new partnership with Facebook.

The users both new and old were required to agree to this new policy by February 8, 2021 if they wanted to continue using the service.

