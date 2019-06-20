UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoST Creates Four Advisory Boards To Streamline Research In Various Fields: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 09:55 PM

MoST creates four advisory boards to streamline research in various fields: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that his ministry had created four key advisory boards to showcase the technologies and streamline research in particular areas for providing benefits to the end users

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that his ministry had created four key advisory boards to showcase the technologies and streamline research in particular areas for providing benefits to the end users.

In a tweet, he said the technological experts would provide the guidance in various areas including, agriculture, health, education, alternative energy and future technologies.

The minister said all research and technology would be placed on the web portals to provide data access to the people having interest in the said fields.

Related Topics

Technology Education Agriculture All

Recent Stories

Trump to Keep Moscow at Distance in 2020 Race to N ..

47 seconds ago

US Considers Different Sanctions on Turkey Over Pu ..

48 seconds ago

India paceman Bumrah says accuracy key on World Cu ..

50 seconds ago

SECP registered 1,323 new companies

52 seconds ago

Opposition can not create hurdle in passage of bud ..

5 minutes ago

IPH to be made effective, vibrant institution: Kha ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.