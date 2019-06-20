MoST creates four advisory boards to streamline research in various fields: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that his ministry had created four key advisory boards to showcase the technologies and streamline research in particular areas for providing benefits to the end users

In a tweet, he said the technological experts would provide the guidance in various areas including, agriculture, health, education, alternative energy and future technologies.

The minister said all research and technology would be placed on the web portals to provide data access to the people having interest in the said fields.