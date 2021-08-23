UrduPoint.com

MoST Determined To Improve EVM As Per ECP Requirements

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 07:53 PM

MoST determined to improve EVM as per ECP requirements

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Monday said that Electronic Voting is the only way forward for ensuring free and fair elections in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Monday said that Electronic Voting is the only way forward for ensuring free and fair elections in the country.

"The Ministry of Science and Technology is determined to improve the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) to the maximum level as per requirements of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)", the minister said in a meeting held with representatives of Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The members were given a detailed demonstration of the working of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and its role in the electoral process.

Speaking on the occasion, Shibli Faraz Said, "It is the need of time to use technology for improving our electoral system. The EVM reduces the human interface.

Hence, it is a tool towards efficient, free and credible elections." The members asked in detail their questions and concerns regarding the use of EVM. Members of FAFEN and UNDP congratulated and praised the efforts of Senator Syed Shibli Faraz and also shared their viewpoints about the importance of public trust in the voting process.

Moreover, he said that the government aims to take all stakeholders including opposition on board.

Opposition members are invited to join hands in improving the electoral process to make it more credible and reliable, he added.

The members from FAFEN were Muddasir Rizvi (Director Programme) and Ghulam Sarwar Bari (Ex- Chairperson FAFEN) while team from UNDP included Mr. Darren Scott Nance (Chief Technical Advisor) and Muhammad Qasim Janjua (Training Specialist). Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology Dr. Akhtar Nazir was also part of the meeting.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Technology United Nations Election Commission Of Pakistan Bari Undp All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Minister for intensifying anti-dengue activities

Minister for intensifying anti-dengue activities

3 minutes ago
 PTI campaign for Cantt board elections in full swi ..

PTI campaign for Cantt board elections in full swing

3 minutes ago
 12 COVID-19 patients died at Ayub Teaching Hospita ..

12 COVID-19 patients died at Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to spend Rs10 bln on boarding sch ..

Balochistan govt to spend Rs10 bln on boarding schools establishment in every di ..

3 minutes ago
 Election Commissioner Balochistan visits Zhob to r ..

Election Commissioner Balochistan visits Zhob to review measures local body elec ..

6 minutes ago
 AJK government to go for reforms, accountability

AJK government to go for reforms, accountability

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.