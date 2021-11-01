Most enchanting KP cultural night to be held tomorrow

The most enchanting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa musical night will be held on Nov 2 (Tuesday) aiming to promote cultural traditions among people

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The most enchanting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa musical night will be held on Nov 2 (Tuesday) aiming to promote cultural traditions among people.

The musical night will be held on the second day of the annual folk festival titled 'Lok Mela 2021' started here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage- Lok Virsa on Monday.

In the festival each province, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will hold cultural night in which eminent folk artists and folk performers hailing from the respective province/region will perform live in a concert.

The festival will culminate with a colorful award ceremony which is scheduled to take place on the last day of the festival (November 7) in which awards will be distributed among the most talented and deserving artisans.

The main features of the festival include provincial cultural pavilions from all provinces and GB and AJK including an international pavilion.

Culture departments of all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the diplomatic community have been invited to set up pavilions presenting their indigenous folk culture, artisans, folk artists, and traditional cuisine as link nodes of the festival's foundation grid.

Special attractions featuring folk singers, folk entertainers, and other entertaining shows will be organized throughout the festival period duration. Display of traditional folk dances from all over Pakistan will be held in the open-air theatre at intervals.

An exotic craft bazaar with a score of tastefully decorated pavilions offering a variety of knick-knacks souvenirs, antiques, craft items, gems and jewelry, and cultural materials will also be setup.