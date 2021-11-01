UrduPoint.com

Most Enchanting KP Cultural Night To Be Held Tomorrow

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:00 PM

Most enchanting KP cultural night to be held tomorrow

The most enchanting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa musical night will be held on Nov 2 (Tuesday) aiming to promote cultural traditions among people

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The most enchanting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa musical night will be held on Nov 2 (Tuesday) aiming to promote cultural traditions among people.

The musical night will be held on the second day of the annual folk festival titled 'Lok Mela 2021' started here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage- Lok Virsa on Monday.

In the festival each province, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will hold cultural night in which eminent folk artists and folk performers hailing from the respective province/region will perform live in a concert.

The festival will culminate with a colorful award ceremony which is scheduled to take place on the last day of the festival (November 7) in which awards will be distributed among the most talented and deserving artisans.

The main features of the festival include provincial cultural pavilions from all provinces and GB and AJK including an international pavilion.

Culture departments of all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the diplomatic community have been invited to set up pavilions presenting their indigenous folk culture, artisans, folk artists, and traditional cuisine as link nodes of the festival's foundation grid.

Special attractions featuring folk singers, folk entertainers, and other entertaining shows will be organized throughout the festival period duration. Display of traditional folk dances from all over Pakistan will be held in the open-air theatre at intervals.

An exotic craft bazaar with a score of tastefully decorated pavilions offering a variety of knick-knacks souvenirs, antiques, craft items, gems and jewelry, and cultural materials will also be setup.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jewelry Azad Jammu And Kashmir November All From

Recent Stories

Global Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 5Mln - Johns ..

Global Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 5Mln - Johns Hopkins University

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner for early completion of sports projec ..

Commissioner for early completion of sports projects

3 minutes ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands operations to three c ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands operations to three cities in India

8 minutes ago
 Russia Registers 40,402 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

Russia Registers 40,402 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

7 minutes ago
 Blinken Calls On Conflict Parties in Ethiopia to B ..

Blinken Calls On Conflict Parties in Ethiopia to Begin Ceasefire Negotiations

7 minutes ago
 Three killed, eight injured in car-bus accident

Three killed, eight injured in car-bus accident

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.