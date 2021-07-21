UrduPoint.com
Most Feeders In Faisalabad Region Restored: Hammad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Wednesday said most of the feeders in Faisalabad region had been restored.

"Some localised transformer issues still remain and they will be cleared within the next hour Insha Allah," he tweeted.

The minister said Faisalabad region was suffering from trippings on some of its power feeders due to heavy rains.

All staff and officers on Eid holidays had also been recalled immediately to resolve complaints and fix infrastructure issues, he added.

The minister is personally monitoring the whole situation.

