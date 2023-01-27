Most honest government official of 2022 to be honored

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Youth Association of Pakistan (YAP) and Accountability Lab Pakistan (ALP) will honor the most truthful and honest government officials in the country through Integrity Icon Pakistan Campaign.

An official of YAP told on Friday that as many as five government officials from various departments would be given this award in "Integrity summit and crowning ceremony of the Integrity Icon 2022" to be held on February 01 (Wednesday).

The initiative, which is an annual event, aims to acknowledge and appreciate those government officials who are doing the job with honesty.

The event will not only present these icons as a role model for the youth but will also encourage and promote the value of honesty and dignity among youth.

The event will also spark discussion on the values of Accountability, Integrity and Honesty and documentaries on the life and journey of these icons will also be a part of the ceremony.

The public is gradually losing faith in the public institutions, due to the poor state of governance, service delivery and corruption.

While such initiatives will boost the confidence of the masses on the service delivery mechanism of the institutions through the valuable contribution of these icons.