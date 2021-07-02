UrduPoint.com
MoST In Efforts To Remove Hurdles In Manufacturing Of Solar System Components

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 04:20 PM

MoST in efforts to remove hurdles in manufacturing of solar system components

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Friday said that his ministry will make all possible efforts to remove the hurdles in manufacturing of the components of the solar system.

He made these remarks while chairing a webinar on 'Developing Export Economy' with the help of diaspora through the use of Science and Technology projects.

This session was part of the series of efforts of the ministry to develop contact with the Pakistani diaspora and benefit from their expertise in the modern technologies, research and product development. Leading experts from Silicon Valley, United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Malaysia and other parts of the world participated in the webinar.

During the discussion, the federal minister stated that protection of local manufacturers was highly significant for the development of local industry.

He highlighted although it would not be feasible to compete in manufacturing of solar panels but we can work on competitive manufacturing of other components of solar system both for exports and domestic requirements.

It was agreed to develop a thorough plan in order to start ground work in this regard, he added.

Shibli Faraz said that overseas Pakistanis were our greatest asset and their facilitation was among the top priorities of the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the ministry was working on thorough strategy to develop effective coordination with our vibrant and highly skilled diaspora for the transfer of technology and product development.

More Stories From Pakistan

