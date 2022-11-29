UrduPoint.com

Most KP Continues To Be Gripped By Cold, Dry Weather

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 11:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while very cold in hilly areas and upper parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

Moderate to dense fog is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and D.I. Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during late night and morning hours.

The Met office advised travellers to avoid unnecessary traveling on motorways and highways and adopt precautionary measures during travelling.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in the province, while very cold in hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 24/05, Chitral 20/01, Timergara 23/05, Dir 22/01, Mirkhani 21/00, Kalam 19/-2, Drosh 20/05, Saidu Sharif 23/02, Pattan 25/13, Malam Jabba 14/06, Takht Bhai 23/06, Kakul 22/04, Balakot 24/04, Parachinar 21/03, Bannu 27/07 , Cherat 19/07 and D.I. Khan 28/10.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -02°C in Kalam.

