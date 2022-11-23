UrduPoint.com

Most KP To Remain Under Spell Of Cold Weather

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Most KP to remain under spell of cold weather

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

It said that shallow fog in isolated pockets is also likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and D.I. Khan districts, as well as Peshawar on Swabi Motorway during late night and morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in the province, while very cold in hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 27/05, Chitral 16/09, Timergara 23/06, Dir 20/00, Mirkhani 19/00, Kalam 14/-3, Drosh 15/05, Saidu Sharif 23/02, Pattan 23/15, Malam Jabba 09/02, Takht Bhai 29/04, Kakul 19/03, Balakot 23/04, Parachinar 22/00, Bannu 28/06 , Cherat 15/06 and D.I. Khan 32/10.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -03°C in Kalam.

