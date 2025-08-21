Open Menu

Most Markets, Underpasses Reopened After Rainwater Clearance: Commissioner Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Most markets, underpasses reopened after rainwater clearance: Commissioner Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has said that rainwater has been cleared from most markets in the city and adjoining roads have been reopened for traffic.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, drainage work at Nazimabad and Tariq Road underpasses has been completed and both have been reopened. Similarly, water accumulated at NIPA has been removed and the road restored for traffic flow.

Work is continuing at Drigh Road, Sohrab Goth, and Gulbahar underpasses, where pumps have been installed and are operational.

The Commissioner said these underpasses will be cleared and opened within a few hours.

He added that traffic is moving normally on Shahra-e-Faisal and Jam Sadiq Bridge, while Korangi Causeway has also been reopened. All civic agencies are coordinating closely to restore normalcy in the city.

The Met Office has forecast more rain on Thursday, and citizens have been advised to exercise caution during heavy showers.

Recent Stories

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

36 minutes ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

36 minutes ago
 Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

57 minutes ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

2 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

3 hours ago
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

3 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

3 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

3 hours ago
 DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics ..

DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

4 hours ago
 Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as g ..

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..

4 hours ago
 Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of Aug ..

Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan