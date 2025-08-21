Most markets, underpasses reopened after rainwater clearance: Commissioner Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has said that rainwater has been cleared from most markets in the city and adjoining roads have been reopened for traffic.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, drainage work at Nazimabad and Tariq Road underpasses has been completed and both have been reopened. Similarly, water accumulated at NIPA has been removed and the road restored for traffic flow.

Work is continuing at Drigh Road, Sohrab Goth, and Gulbahar underpasses, where pumps have been installed and are operational.

The Commissioner said these underpasses will be cleared and opened within a few hours.

He added that traffic is moving normally on Shahra-e-Faisal and Jam Sadiq Bridge, while Korangi Causeway has also been reopened. All civic agencies are coordinating closely to restore normalcy in the city.

The Met Office has forecast more rain on Thursday, and citizens have been advised to exercise caution during heavy showers.