UrduPoint.com

Most Modern Gwadar Int'l Airport To Be Operational By 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Most modern Gwadar int'l airport to be operational by 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :The most modern and the largest $246m New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), built at an area of 4,300 acres, would be operational by September 2023 to welcome local and international flights at the port city.

According to an official source, the development of the airport was at different stages as the passenger terminal building of the project would be completed by June 2023; work related to air traffic control by March 2023, while the overall construction of the airport would be finished before September 2023.

The New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) was being managed and operated by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) which was owned by a tripartite venture between Pakistan, Oman, and China that would handle domestic and international operations.

The airport development is a part of the gigantic China-Pakistan-Economic-Corridor (CPEC) project, which is a cornerstone of China's One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative.

The biggest in Pakistan, the NGIA would also become the nation's second airport capable of handling A380 aircraft upon its commissioning in 2022.

It will stimulate the development of the Gwadar peninsula and boost trade between Pakistan and China, hence transforming the geopolitical status of the region into the geo-economic hub of investment and trade opportunities.

The airport would be operated and developed as per the open sky policy under the guidance of the CAA.

The New Gwadar International Airport project was initiated as an early harvest high-priority project of the CPEC program in 2014.

The Executive Committee approved the project of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in January 2015 which was being funded through a grant agreement signed between China and Pakistan in May 2017.

The Airport development also included soil testing on the project site that was started in January 2018 and also involved drilling of 300 boreholes at various locations.

The groundbreaking of the airport was held in March 2019.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Oman Road Traffic CPEC Gwadar SITE Hub January March May June September 2017 2015 2018 2019 Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

8 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

16 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

16 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

16 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.