Most modern handball academy to be setup at UAF: Dr Iqrar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :A state-of-the-art National Handball academy and resource center would be established at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). In this connection, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan laid foundation stone for handball academy here on Wednesday and said that the center would be established at the sports ground adjacent to UAF Hockey Ground.

The handball academy would be equipped with most modern facilities and this project would be completed within a short span of one year. Director Planning & Development Irfan Abbas, Director Sports Dr Ahmed Sattar, Principal Officer ECD Dr Muhammad Arshad, Estate Officer Muhammad Shahzad, Dr Rashid Rasool, Shahid Ayaz Wahla, Ashiq Rasool, Farooq Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.