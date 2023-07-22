Open Menu

Most Of Amendments In PEMRA Act Done In Consultation With Stakeholders: PBA

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Most of amendments in PEMRA Act done in consultation with stakeholders: PBA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has stated that most of the amendments in the PEMRA Act were done in consultation with all the stakeholders.

"These amendments were necessitated to protect the rights of workers and to ensure that employees are paid their dues on time as per laws of the country," the PBA said in a statement.

"Some amendments were also essential for the survival of the electronic (media) industry and to deal with the element of fake news", the statement added.

The PBA appreciated the efforts of Minister of Information Marriyum Aurangzeb for taking all stakeholders on board.

Related Topics

Pakistan Maryam Aurangzeb Media All Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian S ..

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

12 hours ago
 Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter ..

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

12 hours ago
 US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Con ..

US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - ..

12 hours ago
PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks ..

PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks off

12 hours ago
 PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverag ..

PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverage AI in Abu Dhabi’s healthca ..

12 hours ago
 Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test afte ..

Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test after Bairstow runs riot

12 hours ago
 US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington S ..

US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington Still Interested in New START T ..

12 hours ago
 Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Chi ..

Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case - US Justi ..

12 hours ago
 Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope ener ..

Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope energy crises: Khuawaja Asif

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan