Most of amendments in PEMRA Act done in consultation with stakeholders: PBA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has stated that most of the amendments in the PEMRA Act were done in consultation with all the stakeholders.

"These amendments were necessitated to protect the rights of workers and to ensure that employees are paid their dues on time as per laws of the country," the PBA said in a statement.

"Some amendments were also essential for the survival of the electronic (media) industry and to deal with the element of fake news", the statement added.

The PBA appreciated the efforts of Minister of Information Marriyum Aurangzeb for taking all stakeholders on board.