Most of citizens particularly youngsters violating Corona-SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The twin cities are seeing large spike in number of Coronovirus illness, Covid-19 cases and several localities are hardest hit yet the people particularly youngsters are not following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) announced by the government to avoid spread of the disease.

According to details, the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad are nowadays in grip of the second wave of pandemic and the virus is spreading fast but crowded shops, bazaars, hospitals, restaurants and several other places of Rawalpindi are being witnessed and the citizens mostly youngsters are observed violating the guidelines issued by the health authorities to control the disease.

Altaf, a student talking to APP said that most of the people were not taking the pandemic seriously, thus violate the SOPs and moving in the markets without adopting precautionary measures i.e. wearing masks, use of sanitisers, gloves and social distancing.

He said, most of the staff members of the shops particularly the food outlets were also seen without wearing facemasks that is sheer violation of SOPs in the face of rising cases of coronavirus in the city.

The citizens are witnessed standing at grocery and other shops of daily use items, taking no care of any pandemic; he said and urged the authorities, to take solid steps to ensure implementation of SOPs so that the Covid-19 cases could be controlled.

Atifa, a working woman told that there is no system to implement SOPs devised for Public Transport as merely 20 percent transporters as well as the passengers were observed following the instructions. Even, some drivers and conductors of PSVs say that there is no pandemic, she added.

Meanwhile, Secretary, Rawalpindi Transport Authority (RTA) said the authority was taking action against the rules violators and a large number of challan slips were issued on violation of SOPs. Dozens of vehicles were also impounded on the same charge, he added.

He informed that the representatives of transport associations were apprised about the guidelines and SOPs announced for PSVs.

He said, special teams were constituted which were conducting raids at various routes to check the violations and impose fines on the violators.

Individual safety was a guarantee of collective health and safety. As a responsible citizen, it should be realized that coronavirus could only be overcome with the cooperation of the people, he added.

A spokesman of District government talking to APP urged the citizens and the business community to avoid visiting crowded places in view of the second wave of the pandemic.

He appealed the public to come forward and play their role to make the efforts being made against Covid-19 a success.