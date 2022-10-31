UrduPoint.com

Most Of Deaths Caused By Breast Cancer Due To Lack Of Awareness; First Lady

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Most of deaths caused by breast cancer due to lack of awareness; First Lady

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :First Lady Samina Arif Alvi on Monday said most of the deaths caused by the breast cancer in Pakistan were due to the lack of awareness among the victims.

Addressing as a chief guest at a breast cancer awareness seminar organized by Memon Professional Forum at Karachi Gymkhana, the first lady emphasized upon awareness among masses and not to limit the awareness campaigns to the month of October only.

She said since the start of this awareness campaign, doctors informed that cases of diagnosis at third or fourth stage had receded to a some extent.

Samina Alvi said 50 percent of the deaths caused by the breast cancer in Pakistan were due to the late diagnosis while in the West recovery ratio was 98 percent.

She said fortunately after the commencement of the awareness campaign stigma attached to the disease had also minimized and it was being discussed openly at numerous forums.

A seminar regarding breast cancer held in a seminary in Wana, Waziristan, which indicate that stigma attached to the disease was declining rapidly.

"Our awareness campaign was taking momentum", she said.

  The first lady said the participation of survivors of breast cancer in the awareness campaigns besides the doctors and civil society was encouraging.

She also emphasized upon sensitizing men to participate in the campaign.

Samina Alvi appreciated the Memon Professional Forum for organizing the seminar and expressed the hope that the forum members would carry forward this awareness message.

The first lady also urged upon the participants of seminar to support her efforts for creation of an inclusive society to bring the differently-abled to mainstream.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rufina Soomro said the breast cancer was the most common cancer among the women.

She said there was three steps approach required for good breast health that include first was self examination, second was clinical examination and third was mammography.

Among others, two survivors of breast cancer were also present on the occasion. Both the survivors in their addresses highlighted the importance of self examination and timely diagnosis.

The Memon Professional Forum on the occasion presented a memento to the first lady.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Civil Society Wana October Women Breast Cancer Cancer Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PM felicitates Luiz InÃ¡cio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz InÃ¡cio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

10 seconds ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australian set 180-run target ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australian set 180-run target for Ireland

1 hour ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 day ..

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to In ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to Increase Ownership of the Variou ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian S ..

Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian Sea Amid Bilateral Naval Drills ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.