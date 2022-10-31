Most of deaths caused by breast cancer due to lack of awareness; First Lady

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :First Lady Samina Arif Alvi on Monday said most of the deaths caused by the breast cancer in Pakistan were due to the lack of awareness among the victims.

Addressing as a chief guest at a breast cancer awareness seminar organized by Memon Professional Forum at Karachi Gymkhana, the first lady emphasized upon awareness among masses and not to limit the awareness campaigns to the month of October only.

She said since the start of this awareness campaign, doctors informed that cases of diagnosis at third or fourth stage had receded to a some extent.

Samina Alvi said 50 percent of the deaths caused by the breast cancer in Pakistan were due to the late diagnosis while in the West recovery ratio was 98 percent.

She said fortunately after the commencement of the awareness campaign stigma attached to the disease had also minimized and it was being discussed openly at numerous forums.

A seminar regarding breast cancer held in a seminary in Wana, Waziristan, which indicate that stigma attached to the disease was declining rapidly.

"Our awareness campaign was taking momentum", she said.

The first lady said the participation of survivors of breast cancer in the awareness campaigns besides the doctors and civil society was encouraging.

She also emphasized upon sensitizing men to participate in the campaign.

Samina Alvi appreciated the Memon Professional Forum for organizing the seminar and expressed the hope that the forum members would carry forward this awareness message.

The first lady also urged upon the participants of seminar to support her efforts for creation of an inclusive society to bring the differently-abled to mainstream.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rufina Soomro said the breast cancer was the most common cancer among the women.

She said there was three steps approach required for good breast health that include first was self examination, second was clinical examination and third was mammography.

Among others, two survivors of breast cancer were also present on the occasion. Both the survivors in their addresses highlighted the importance of self examination and timely diagnosis.

The Memon Professional Forum on the occasion presented a memento to the first lady.