UrduPoint.com

Most Of Flood Affected Highways Restored In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Most of flood affected highways restored in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The Communication and Works Department on Monday said majority of the flood affected highways had been restored in the province.

Handout issued by the Communication and Works Department said that highways in worst-hit Naseerabad division were continuously monitored.

"More than 104 roads have been restored and the rehabilitation work on 6 link roads is being completed on war footings," C&W department said stressing that the timely and effective help of the flood victims in this flood situation could only be done through the rehabilitation of the highways.

"In this difficult situation faced by the province and Naseerabad division in particular, the C&W department is striving hard to restore the communication system badly affected by the heavy rains and floods." It may be mentioned here that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Provincial Minister of Communications and Works Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli have given clear instructions that the maintenance of connecting roads and bridges of all districts of the province should be the first priority.

In this regard, the department is collecting details about the damaged communication roads and bridges of all the districts of the province on a daily basis. The restoration of highways will speed up the relief activities as well as provide relief to the common people. Engineers and officers of the department along with their staff are playing their role in rehabilitation activities with hard work and dedication.

"In view of the emergency situation in the province, the maintenance of highways is our first priority," C&W officials said adding officers were always ready to deal with emergencies with their staff and machinery.

However, they said, maintaining the rehabilitation of affected communication roads and bridges in the province was not easy.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Flood May All Rains

Recent Stories

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

37 minutes ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

4 hours ago
 Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as cre ..

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

4 hours ago
 Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.