Most of flood affected highways restored in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The Communication and Works Department on Monday said majority of the flood affected highways had been restored in the province.

Handout issued by the Communication and Works Department said that highways in worst-hit Naseerabad division were continuously monitored.

"More than 104 roads have been restored and the rehabilitation work on 6 link roads is being completed on war footings," C&W department said stressing that the timely and effective help of the flood victims in this flood situation could only be done through the rehabilitation of the highways.

"In this difficult situation faced by the province and Naseerabad division in particular, the C&W department is striving hard to restore the communication system badly affected by the heavy rains and floods." It may be mentioned here that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Provincial Minister of Communications and Works Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli have given clear instructions that the maintenance of connecting roads and bridges of all districts of the province should be the first priority.

In this regard, the department is collecting details about the damaged communication roads and bridges of all the districts of the province on a daily basis. The restoration of highways will speed up the relief activities as well as provide relief to the common people. Engineers and officers of the department along with their staff are playing their role in rehabilitation activities with hard work and dedication.

"In view of the emergency situation in the province, the maintenance of highways is our first priority," C&W officials said adding officers were always ready to deal with emergencies with their staff and machinery.

However, they said, maintaining the rehabilitation of affected communication roads and bridges in the province was not easy.