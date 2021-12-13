UrduPoint.com

Most Of KP Areas Facing Severe Cold And Dry Weather

Mon 13th December 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The chilly breezes have turned the weather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa severe dry and cold for the last couple of days as mercury considerably dropped even in plain areas causing seasonal diseases of flu, cough and chest infections among people.

According to the report of the Met office here on Monday the lowest temperature of -3 degree Celsius was recorded in Dir district the other day while in Chitral the mercury dropped to 1 degree Celsius and in Peshawar the lowest temperature was recorded as 5 degree Celsius.

On Monday the weather remained partially cloudy, dry and cold in most of the provincial districts including in Peshawar. The Met office has forecast light rain and snowfall on hills during night hours in Chitral, Dir Upper, Kalam, Malakand and Upper Swat.

Due to severe chilly conditions commercial activities in Peshawar have been limited where people prefer to remain indoors after evening. In some areas the mist and shallow fog has also reduced the visibility level.

The lowest temperatures recorded in other districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 7 degree Celsius in Dera Ismail Khan, 5 degree Celsius in Bannu, 1 degree Celsius in Abbottabad and 2 degree Celsius in Saidu Sharif. In Malam Jabba the minimum temperature was recorded as 1 degree Celsius.

The Met office has predicted that dense fog may cover most of the KP parts in the next couple of days while the mercury could drop to minus level in plain areas.

