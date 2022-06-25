Most of NAB amendment made by PTI govt: Amin Ul Haque

Federal Minister for Science & Technology Syed Amin Ul Haque on Saturday endorsed Law Minister's statement on NAB amendment that 50-60% amendment was made by previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science & Technology Syed Amin Ul Haque on Saturday endorsed Law Minister's statement on NAB amendment that 50-60% amendment was made by previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to a private news channel he said that it is illogical to arrest people for 6 months and investigate and it should be prior to arrest.

It is against Human rights to keep people in death cells for months, they even face trials and nothing comes out at the end, considering this investigation should be carried out before arrest rather than after, told Minister.

Committee has been formed to implement agreements made with PMLN, said Minister.

He further told that we are looking forward to Urban development project along with K4 and KCR, in this regard we are in touch with Planning & development ministry.

Amin told that meeting with has been fruitful, we are heading towards administration and mayor ship soon.

He further maintained that election 2023 should be based on census. He told that giving tickets to pure political person will be highly appreciated instead of feudal and capitalists.