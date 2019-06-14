'Most of women low-paid in Punjab' : Khawar Mumtaz

Chairperson National Commission for Women Khawar Mumtaz said that most of working women were low-paid in the province of Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairperson National Commission for Women Khawar Mumtaz said that most of working women were low-paid in the province of Punjab

She said this while talking to APP here on Friday.

She said the lack of job opportunities along with domestic responsibilities making women's lives miserable.

She said it was right time and need of hour to increase female entrepreneurship, which would help improve women's social economic position in the society.