MoST, PepsiCo Collaborate For Strengthening Food Quality Standards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Pakistan and PepsiCo have joined hands for strengthening cooperation on food quality and halal product investment.

In this regard, a meeting was held between Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Vice President and Global Head of Regulatory Affairs at PepsiCo, Mr. Mariusz Michalik.

Both parties agreed to strengthen collaboration on food quality standards and regulatory practices in Pakistan.

PepsiCo expressed its satisfaction in doing business within the country, acknowledging the valuable support provided by the Government of Pakistan.

The discussion covered a range of initiatives, including PepsiCo’s commitment to developing halal-certified products for the Pakistani market.

The Ministry of Science and Technology voiced strong support for this initiative, appreciating PepsiCo's investment toward introducing more halal products to meet local preferences.

In addition to product quality, the two sides also explored ways to enhance capacity building, training, and employment opportunities within Pakistan.

This partnership aligns with the Ministry’s goals to foster innovation and development in the food industry, thereby contributing to the country’s economic growth.

The meeting was attended by Sajid Baloch Federal Secretary for Science and Technology (MoST) and PepsiCo’s Global Head of Regulatory Affairs .

