Most Perished COVID-19 Patients Show History Of Kidney Disease: Experts

Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Most perished COVID-19 patients show history of kidney disease: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Hospital Islamabad Thursday organized a seminar on World Kidney Day where the experts highlighting the increase in Kidney disease risk in the country's population mentioned that most of the perished coronavirus patients had the history of kidney ailment.

The seminar was aimed at creating awareness regarding various kidney diseases. Chief Executive of PAF Hospital Major General (R) Safdar Abbas was the Chief Guest at the occasion, said a PAF press release.

Expressing his views at the seminar, Professor Dr Saeed Akhter said kidney diseases are big challenge in the country. He added that according to recent studies most of the people who died of COVID, had history of kidney disease.

He further said that there is a dire need to create awareness among masses about kidney diseases because "prevention is better than cure". He also said that timely diagnosis of kidney disease was crucial in preventing serious conditions. He urged Pakistani media to play their role for creating awareness about the disease.

Addressing the seminar, the Chief Guest expressed his gratitude to Professor Dr Saeed Akhtar and his team for establishing Kidney Transplant facility in a short span of time. He added that the establishment of a tertiary care kidney center has been a fine example of team work, backed by the relentless commitment of the Pakistan Air Force towards building this hospital into a high standard healthcare facility.

Department of Urology & Kidney Transplant at PAF hospital is evolving as a state of the art department for kidney related ailments under the leadership of world renowned Urologist & Transplant Surgeon Professor Dr. Saeed Akhter.

The department has full spectrum of kidney related diagnostic and therapeutic facilities including; dialysis, lithotripsy, endoscopic treatment of stones using Laser and laparoscopic surgery for kidney cancers and treatment of all major urological cancers and reconstructive procedures.

