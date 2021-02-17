MoST plans to install fog towers in Lahore by August to reduce smog; Ch Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Wednesday said his ministry was planning to install fog towers in Lahore by August this year to address the issue of smog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Wednesday said his ministry was planning to install fog towers in Lahore by August this year to address the issue of smog.

In a tweet, the minister stated that the Primary reason of the fog in Lahore is burning of agriculture waste in East Punjab.

He continues, evidence of this fact is that the meters show that the air at Wahga is much more polluted than Lahore city.

Chaudhry Fawad said that the Ministry of Science and Technology was planning to install fog towers in Lahore by August to reduce smog.

While the electric vehicles, on which the present government was eagerly focusing, will also help address this issue in the long term, he said.

It is also pertinent to mention here that Lahore city was ranked the most polluted city in the world, according to air pollution data released by the US Air Quality Index during the last year.