Most Preferred Number Of Children A Married Couple Should Have Is Four

Islamabad (Pakistan Point News - 28th February, 2020)

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, how many children should a married couple have?” In response, 1% said one child, 27% said two children, 27% said three children, highest 30% said four children, 10% said five children, 2% said six children and 2% said more than six children while 1% say married couples should have no child.