Most Preferred Number Of Children A Married Couple Should Have Is Four

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 06:06 PM

Most preferred number of children a married couple should have is four

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, most preferred number of children a married couple should have is four

Islamabad (Pakistan Point News - 28th February, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, most preferred number of children a married couple should have is four.
A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, how many children should a married couple have?” In response, 1% said one child, 27% said two children, 27% said three children, highest 30% said four children, 10% said five children, 2% said six children and 2% said more than six children while 1% say married couples should have no child.

Your Thoughts and Comments

