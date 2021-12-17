UrduPoint.com

MoST Refuted News Aired By TV Channels Regarding EVM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 09:19 PM

MoST refuted news aired by TV channels regarding EVM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on Friday refuted news aired through some tv channels regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

Spokesman of the ministry, in a statement, clearly stated that the government and the Ministry of Science and Technology are committed to hold elections through EVMs.

Every possible facility will be provided to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding EVM, the spokesperson said.

The spokesman further said that the EVM technology exists in the world and the manufacturers and companies around the world are ready to provide EVMs.

As soon as the ECP issues a tender, the government will provide resources and EVMs will be readily available.

The Ministry of Science and Technology will facilitate the ECP in purchasing EVMs, the spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

