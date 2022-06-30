UrduPoint.com

MoST Refutes News Item Regarding Approval Of National Hemp Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2022 | 11:09 PM

The Ministry of Science and Technology Thursday refuted the news item regarding approval of the National Hemp Policy published through print media on June 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Science and Technology Thursday refuted the news item regarding approval of the National Hemp Policy published through print media on June 25.

The ministry clarified that the article titled "National Hemp Policy approved, senate body told" published in a newspaper is misleading regarding the approval of the draft National Industrial Hemp and Medicinal Cannabis Policy.

Keeping in view the significance and potential for export enhancement of Industrial Hemp and Medicinal Cannabis, the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology during a meeting held on June 21 emphasized to expedite the process for the approval of the draft policy through the Federal cabinet without any further delay.

The Ministry has already formulated a comprehensive draft policy with the consultation of all stakeholders and will be submitted for the approval of the federal cabinet very soon.

