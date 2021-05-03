MoST to ensure quality of essentials at international level

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said his ministry will take all possible steps to bring the essential commodities up to international standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said his ministry will take all possible steps to bring the essential commodities up to international standards.

The role of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) in ensuring the quality of goods is of utmost importance, he said during a briefing by PSQCA held here virtually.

PSQCA has the potential to bring change in Pakistan in terms of enhancing the quality of the essentials.

The federal minister stressed that the institution has to be based on the requirements of the modern age.

Shibli Faraz called for amendment in legislation to bring more transparency so that ease of doing business can be ensured.

He said that the prices of cars in the country are skyrocketing but their safety and other standards are far below the international level.

He said that his ministry would take steps through PSQCA to improve the quality of food and other essentials in Pakistan up to international standards.

The Federal Minister was briefed on the role and performance of the institution in detail.