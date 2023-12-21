Open Menu

MoST To Equip NIO With Latest Facilities:Dr. Saif

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Umar Saif Thursday said his ministry will start work to equip National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) with a new marine vessel for ocean surveys, research and global collaborations.

According to a tweet, he said this while chairing the board meeting of NIO.

He said that the blue economy, ocean surveys, exploration of ocean minerals and oil exploration are significant national issues, often ignored in government priorities.

"We will start work to equip NIO with a new marine vessel for ocean surveys, research and global collaborations, especially for CPEC", the tweet said.

