MoST To Establish Pakistan Advanced Research Project Agency
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Ministry of Science and Technology has entered into final stages of establishing the Pakistan Advanced Research Project Agency to create a linkage between defence, academia and industry.
In a tweet, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr.
Umar Saif said, "At the final stages of establishing Pakistan Advanced Research Project Agency, similar to DARPA in US-linking defence, academia and industry".
"Chaired a meeting at the Ministry of Science and Technology to finalize the structure of this new organization", the minister stated.