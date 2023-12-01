Open Menu

MoST To Establish Pakistan Advanced Research Project Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MoST to establish Pakistan Advanced Research Project Agency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Ministry of Science and Technology has entered into final stages of establishing the Pakistan Advanced Research Project Agency to create a linkage between defence, academia and industry.

In a tweet, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr.

Umar Saif said, "At the final stages of establishing Pakistan Advanced Research Project Agency, similar to DARPA in US-linking defence, academia and industry".

"Chaired a meeting at the Ministry of Science and Technology to finalize the structure of this new organization", the minister stated.

