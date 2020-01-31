MoST to present $30 billion export plan before PM: Fawad Chaudhry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) will present a $30 billion export plan of the non-traditional exports having big share of bio-technology before Prime Minister Imran Khan, this week, which would pave the way for transformation of country's economy.

This was disclosed by Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain while taking to twitter on Friday.

"Such tax structures will be recommended through which people from all over the world can look towards Pakistan for technology especially bio-technology", the federal minister said.

Pakistan will move from the list of developing countries to developed countries within 25 years, if the present government puts its focus on development of science and technology sector, he said.

The minister said Pakistan was far ahead in science and technology sector among third world countries till 1970s, however, moved its focus toward defence due to the tragedy happened in East Pakistan.

It was the time when Pakistan was supposed to develop civil military interface like China and United States to exchange military and civil research, unfortunately it could not happen, the minister said terming it a mistake.

Now, we are making best efforts to create a system where civil military research interface can be formed, the tweet said.