MoST To Spend More Resources On Research; Shibli Faraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 10:02 PM

MoST to spend more resources on research; Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said resources will be spent on research by eliminating unnecessary expenses of the ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said resources will be spent on research by eliminating unnecessary expenses of the ministry.

He stated this during his visit to Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) and Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF).

During the visit, Shibli Faraz reviewed the performance of both the institutions.

He also directed to improve the infrastructure of the entire ministry.

The federal minister directed the officials of PCSIR and PSF to make these departments more vibrant and useful for the country.

