UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Urgent Dev. Works Are Being Done To Facilitate People: Mayor Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:05 PM

Most urgent dev. works are being done to facilitate people: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that the elected representatives and the people of Karachi are well aware of the facts that their mayor was deprived of resources and powers and despite this we are doing the most urgent works to facilitate citizens in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that the elected representatives and the people of Karachi are well aware of the facts that their mayor was deprived of resources and powers and despite this we are doing the most urgent works to facilitate citizens in Karachi.

He said this while chairing a meeting with the elected representatives of the district West who led by chairman of DMC West Izhar Ahmed Khan called on the mayor in his office on Friday, said a statement.

Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan, chairman Khurram Farhan and senior director Masood Alam were also present in the meeting.

The Mayor Karachi said that the problems regarding sanitation, road repairing and maintenance, street lights and sewerage and water are basic issues in the city but the Sindh government has kept the responsibility of solving these problems with itself.

He said Karachi facing water crisis and debris of garbage everywhere in the city which led to spread of diseases but the government is not paying any attention to it.

He said that despite this they are focusing on such problems and making all-out efforts to resolve these problems with available resources and required amount will be allocated for these projects in the next year's budget.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Water Budget Road Government

Recent Stories

Peshawar Team Wins One Million Pakistani Rupees in ..

40 minutes ago

UIT Alumni Organize Thalassemia Awareness Event

48 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 to depart for South Africa on Saturda ..

50 minutes ago

Dust/thunder-showers likely in Thatta, Badin due t ..

3 minutes ago

Clothes godown gutted in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Man killed in road accident in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.