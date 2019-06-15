Most urgent dev. works are being done to facilitate people: Mayor

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that the elected representatives and the people of Karachi are well aware of the facts that their mayor was deprived of resources and powers and despite this we are doing the most urgent works to facilitate citizens in Karachi.

He said this while chairing a meeting with the elected representatives of the district West who led by chairman of DMC West Izhar Ahmed Khan called on the mayor in his office on Friday, said a statement.

Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan, chairman Khurram Farhan and senior director Masood Alam were also present in the meeting.

The Mayor Karachi said that the problems regarding sanitation, road repairing and maintenance, street lights and sewerage and water are basic issues in the city but the Sindh government has kept the responsibility of solving these problems with itself.

He said Karachi facing water crisis and debris of garbage everywhere in the city which led to spread of diseases but the government is not paying any attention to it.

He said that despite this they are focusing on such problems and making all-out efforts to resolve these problems with available resources and required amount will be allocated for these projects in the next year's budget.