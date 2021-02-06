Most wanted accused belonging to Zahid Ladla, Majna gangs of Lyari arrested

Pakistan Rangers-Sindh along with police in a joint operation in Lyari area of the megalopolis nabbed the most wanted accused Aman alias Naresh and Osama alias Marwari

The accused belong to Lyari Gang Commander Zahid Ladla and Majeed alias Majna group, said a news release on Saturday.

The arrested were involved in heinous crimes including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, drug trafficking, dacoity and grenade attacks.

During the initial interrogation, the accused confessed that on the orders of Rashid alias Chikna and Irshad alias Ulu (Zahid Ladla Group) killed Saddam in Phoolpati Lane, Lyari on November 15, 2020.

Accused Aman alias Naresh further disclosed that he along with his other accomplices Safeer, Fawad, Sheroz alias Dada received extortion money from traders in different areas of Lyari. Besides he told that he had also carried out over 60 armed robberies in Baldia, Civil Hospital, Jodia Bazar and Sher Shah areas along with his accomplices Sameer, Osama and Memon.

Raids were being conducted to apprehend their other accomplices.

The arrested accused have been handed over to the police for legal action.