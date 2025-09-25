Most-wanted bandit killed near Jahanian

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A most-wanted bandit, involved in over 47 serious cases, was killed near Jahanian during a police checkpoint encounter.

According to police, the incident occurred at Chak 147 when CCD Jahanian staff, including In-charge Imran Sial, Salman Randhawa, and Waqar Akram, signaled three armed motorcyclists to stop.

The suspects opened fire on the police team.

Constable Waqar Akram was hit by a bullet but remained safe due to his bulletproof jacket. One suspect, identified as Majid alias Majo of Muzaffargarh, was fatally hit by his own accomplices’ fire.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jahanian. Police contingents later reached the site