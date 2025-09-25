Open Menu

Most-wanted Bandit Killed Near Jahanian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:43 PM

Most-wanted bandit killed near Jahanian

A most-wanted bandit, involved in over 47 serious cases, was killed near Jahanian during a police checkpoint encounter

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A most-wanted bandit, involved in over 47 serious cases, was killed near Jahanian during a police checkpoint encounter.

According to police, the incident occurred at Chak 147 when CCD Jahanian staff, including In-charge Imran Sial, Salman Randhawa, and Waqar Akram, signaled three armed motorcyclists to stop.

The suspects opened fire on the police team.

Constable Waqar Akram was hit by a bullet but remained safe due to his bulletproof jacket. One suspect, identified as Majid alias Majo of Muzaffargarh, was fatally hit by his own accomplices’ fire.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jahanian. Police contingents later reached the site

Recent Stories

LDA City distributes 6,500 plot letters to allotte ..

LDA City distributes 6,500 plot letters to allottees of 4 blocks

4 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chaired meeting regarding anti polio camp ..

DC Kohat chaired meeting regarding anti polio campaign

4 minutes ago
 Urdu book 'Zindagi' by Khurram Asghar launched

Urdu book 'Zindagi' by Khurram Asghar launched

4 minutes ago
 IHC directs Deputy Commissioner to fill vacant pos ..

IHC directs Deputy Commissioner to fill vacant posts at Patwar Circle

4 minutes ago
 Ahsan to represent Pakistan at 14th CPEC JCC meeti ..

Ahsan to represent Pakistan at 14th CPEC JCC meeting on Friday

4 minutes ago
 Crackdown on unlicensed clinics, counterfeit drugs ..

Crackdown on unlicensed clinics, counterfeit drugs soon

1 minute ago
Most-wanted bandit killed near Jahanian

Most-wanted bandit killed near Jahanian

1 minute ago
 IHC adjourns appeals of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi i ..

IHC adjourns appeals of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi in 190m pounds reference

1 minute ago
 Blind murder in Hanjarwal solved: wife and son arr ..

Blind murder in Hanjarwal solved: wife and son arrested

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt expanding health infrastructure with n ..

Punjab govt expanding health infrastructure with new hospitals in Rawalpindi, Si ..

1 minute ago
 Martyred inspector paid tribute on death anniversa ..

Martyred inspector paid tribute on death anniversary

12 minutes ago
 Uzbek President meets compatriots and fellows of � ..

Uzbek President meets compatriots and fellows of “El Yurt Umidi” foundation ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan